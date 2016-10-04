- In this May 16, 2016 file photo, Kim Kardashian West attends the 20th Annual Webby Awards in New York. After an encounter with armed robbers in Paris on Monday, Oct. 3, Kardashian West went social media silent. On Instagram, where she has more than 84 million followers, the most recent posts were from the day before, having spent fashion week happily sharing snippets of video and photos, including one showing her massive diamond ring. (Photo by Andy Kropa/Invision/AP, File)
October 04, 2016 7:27 AM
Kardashian West assailants still at large after France heist
Associated Press
PARIS — French police today continued hunting for five people suspected of assaulting Kim Kardashian West in a private Paris residence before robbing her of more than $10 million worth of jewelry.
Paris police said they were analyzing footage from surveillance cameras to try and identify the assailants, who wore fake police emblems on their jackets.
After forcing their way into the American celebrity's apartment in the chic eighth district, the robbers held her up at gunpoint and locked her in a bathroom before escaping on bicycles in the early hours of Monday. They stole a jewelry box containing valuables worth 6 million euros ($6.7 million) as well as a ring worth 4 million euros.
Kardashian West, who was in the French capital to attend fashion week shows, returned to the U.S. Monday
Paris prosecutors on Tuesday declined to answer whether the robbers had received help from the reality TV star's entourage. Kardashian's stylist was also in the residence at the time, and alerted police, but Kardashian's bodyguard was not present, according to the prosecutor's office.