Lady Gaga discusses PTSD struggle in open letter

Lady Gaga is opening up further on her struggles with post-traumatic stress disorder in an open letter.

The 30-year-old singer revealed her diagnosis earlier this week on the "Today" show. In an open letter posted on her foundation's website Wednesday, Gaga writes that it's "a daily effort" to stay calm during normal everyday activities. She says that includes "leaving the house or being touched by strangers who simply want to share their enthusiasm" for her music.

Despite her struggles, Gaga says she's "continuing to learn how to transcend" the condition.

She says she wants to lend support to everyone suffering from PTSD, including servicemen and women, because she says "no one's invisible pain should go unnoticed."