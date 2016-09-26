FILE - In this file photo dated Monday, March 18, 2013, actress Lindsay Lohan arrives at the Los Angeles Superior court, charged with three misdemeanor counts stemming from a car crash on Pacific Coast Highway. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes, FILE)
September 26, 2016 10:48 AM
Lindsay Lohan visits hospital for Syrian refugees in Turkey
Associated Press
ISTANBUL – Turkey's state-run news agency says American actress Lindsay Lohan has visited Syrian refugees at an Istanbul hospital and the home of a refugee family from Aleppo.
The Anadolu agency reported Monday that the 30-year-old actress was accompanied by Turkey's youth and sports deputy minister, Abdurrahim Boynukalin.
Boynukalin says media were not told about Lohan's visit ahead of time to avoid creating a spectacle and he didn't specify when it took place.
He said, "The important thing is that a Hollywood star take this matter seriously and bring it to the world stage."
Boynukalin says the star of such films as "Mean Girls" and "Freaky Friday" was moved by the hospital, which employs only Syrian doctors and treats refugees, and offered to volunteer there.
Lohan also gave gifts to the refugee family.