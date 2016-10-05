Opening of Paisley Park likely delayed

CHANHASSEN, Minn. – The public opening of Prince’s suburban Minneapolis estate and studio complex scheduled for this week could be delayed because the city council hasn’t approved a rezoning request.

That zoning change was set aside by the Chanhassen City Council on Monday night following more than three hours of discussion and public comment. Several council members said they needed more time to study the impact of opening Paisley Park as a museum.

Paisley Park tours are scheduled to begin Thursday. It’s not clear when the council will decide on the rezoning request.

The Star Tribune reports that council member Bethany Tjornhom said the community needs time to talk about whether it wants to be a “tourist town” and host an anticipated 600,000 visitors a year.

Prince died of an accidental overdose of the painkiller fentanyl at Paisley Park in April.

– Associated Press