  • In this Feb. 4, 2004, file photo, Ann Taylor Cook, poses at her Tampa, Fla., home with a copy of her photo that is used on all Gerber baby food products. Gerber says Cook turned 90 on Sunday, Nov. 20, 2016. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara, File)
November 23, 2016 8:17 AM

Original Geber Baby Ann Taylor Cook turns 90

Associated Press

The original Gerber baby has turned 90.

The baby food maker says Ann Taylor Cook celebrated her 90th birthday on Sunday.

Cook was about 4 months old in 1927 when her image was sketched in charcoal by a family friend. The drawing was submitted to Gerber a year later when Gerber put out a call for images to be used in its new baby food advertisements. Cook's picture became the company's official trademark in 1931.

Cook became a mother of four and taught literature and writing in Tampa, Florida, for 26 years before retiring in 1989.


