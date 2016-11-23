- In this Feb. 4, 2004, file photo, Ann Taylor Cook, poses at her Tampa, Fla., home with a copy of her photo that is used on all Gerber baby food products. Gerber says Cook turned 90 on Sunday, Nov. 20, 2016. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara, File)
November 23, 2016 8:17 AM
Original Geber Baby Ann Taylor Cook turns 90
Associated Press
The baby food maker says Ann Taylor Cook celebrated her 90th birthday on Sunday.
Cook was about 4 months old in 1927 when her image was sketched in charcoal by a family friend. The drawing was submitted to Gerber a year later when Gerber put out a call for images to be used in its new baby food advertisements. Cook's picture became the company's official trademark in 1931.
Cook became a mother of four and taught literature and writing in Tampa, Florida, for 26 years before retiring in 1989.