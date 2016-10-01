- In this Oct.1, 2016 photo provided by the Munich police former Californian state governor Arnold Schwarzenegger poses with police officer Stefan Schmitt for a selfie in the main train station in Munich, Germany. Schwarzenegger's bodyguard was stopped when cycling with Schwarzenegger too fast through the train station. As an apology, Schwarzenegger offered a selfie. (Stefan Schmitt/Munich police via AP)
October 01, 2016 10:40 AM
Police stop Schwarzenegger riding bike in Munich station
Associated Press
BERLIN — A police officer in Germany got himself an unusual souvenir after finding none other than Arnold Schwarzenegger breaking the rules at Munich's main train station.
Federal police say the officer stopped Schwarzenegger's bodyguard and then the movie star and former California governor himself riding bikes Friday along the station's platforms.
Police said Saturday that Schwarzenegger apologized, explaining he was having trouble walking, and offered to take a picture with the officer.
A police statement noted that "after brief small talk with the federal police officer, the 'Terminator' left the main station through the north entrance."
It said Schwarzenegger walked away, pushing his bike.