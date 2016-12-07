Polish court: Polanski won't be extradited

WARSAW, Poland – Poland’s Supreme Court on Tuesday confirmed that the country would refuse to detain and extradite filmmaker Roman Polanski to the U.S.

The ruling upholds the decision of a lower court that was challenged by the justice minister, and closes the matter in Poland.

“Game over,” said Jan Olszewski, one of Polanski’s lawyers. “The case is definitively closed. We won in a fair struggle. We feel satisfaction.”

Polanski, 83, is wanted in the U.S. in a case involving sex with a minor that has haunted him for almost 40 years. He is subject to an Interpol warrant in 188 countries.

He has avoided extradition by traveling only between three countries. He lives in France, where he was born, and also has a home in Switzerland, which in 2011 rejected a U.S. request to extradite him.

Polanski has often visited Poland, where he survived the Holocaust, grew up and later studied at a film academy.

Poland’s three-judge panel rejected a request by Justice Minister Zbigniew Ziobro to overturn the extradition refusal, and also upheld the decision made by a lower court in Krakow in 2015.

Ziobro said Tuesday that he accepted and respected the court’s ruling but also insisted that “proceedings concerning the sexual abuse of minors should be enforced consistently regardless of who committed the crime or when.”

– Associated Press