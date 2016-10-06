- Rapper Fetty Wap appears in Cedar Grove Municipal Court in Cedar Grove, N.J., on Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2016, after he was stopped for tinted windows and other minor infractions. Also known as Willie J. Maxwell II, he pleaded guilty to all four charges, with fines totaling $360. (Viorel Florescu/The Record via AP)
October 06, 2016 10:11 AM
Rapper Fetty Wap brings $165K to court, pays $360 fine
Associated Press
CEDAR GROVE, N.J. — Fetty Wap (WAHP') says he brought about $165,000 in cash to a New Jersey municipal building where he admitted to charges including driving with tinted windows and a suspended license.
The 25-year-old rapper, whose name is Willie Maxwell II, was ordered to pay $360 in fines. The Paterson native appeared in a Cedar Grove court on Wednesday with wads of cash sticking out of his pockets.
Maxwell also pleaded guilty to failing to replace lost, destroyed or defaced license plates and a false burglar alarm that went off at his home more than twice.
Maxwell's attorney says his client has applied for a medical exemption for the tinted windows.
He says Maxwell, who's blind in one eye due to a childhood eye affliction, has glaucoma.