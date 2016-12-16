Rapper spills details of tourism deal

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Rapper Pitbull released his $1 million contract with Florida’s tourism marketing agency via Twitter on Thursday, two days after the House speaker sued to find out details of the agreement that included the production of a video for the song “Sexy Beaches.”

Pitbull tweeted a link to the 11-page agreement to produce the “Sexy Beaches” video for Visit Florida and to promote the hashtag #LOVEFL on his social media sites and during concerts.

Visit Florida refused to say how much it paid the rapper, whose real name is Armando Christian Perez, or details of the arrangement, saying it was a trade secret. House Speaker Richard Corcoran found that unacceptable, saying taxpayers should know how Visit Florida was spending its money.

The video features images of women frolicking in the surf and sand as well as pictures of iconic Florida hotels. It ends with an image of #LOVEFL written in the sand. The song includes lyrics like, “I want to go somewhere exotic/Let the sun massage my body/Meet a sexy stranger in the lobby.”

The video has nearly 10.7 million views on YouTube.

Lochte to be a dad

Ryan Lochte has jumped in the pool to announce that he and fiancée Kayla Rae Reid are expecting a baby.

The Olympic swimmer and the former Playboy model shared pictures on Instagram of Lochte under water and kissing Reid’s tiny baby bump. Lochte says his “Christmas gift came early this year.” Reid says, “Life always surprises you with blessings when least expect it.”

It has been a notable year for Lochte. He was caught in a fib about a drunken encounter during the Rio Olympics in August. He was later harassed by protesters onstage while competing on ABC’s “Dancing with the Stars.”

Lochte and Reid announced their engagement in October.