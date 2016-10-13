Reaction to Dylan's win, from Billy Bragg to Stephen King

Some reactions to Bob Dylan winning the Nobel Prize in literature on Thursday:

Congratulations to one of my favorite poets, Bob Dylan, on a well-deserved Nobel — President Barack Obama.

We live in a time of great lyricist-songwriters — Leonard Cohen, Paul Simon, Joni Mitchell, Tom Waits — but Dylan towers over everyone. His words have been an inspiration to me ever since I first heard a Dylan album at school, and I am delighted by his Nobel win. The frontiers of literature keep widening, and it's exciting that the Nobel prize recognises that. I intend to spend the day playing "Mr. Tambourine Man," ''Love Minus Zero/ No Limit," ''Like a Rolling Stone," ''Idiot Wind," ''Jokerman," ''Tangled Up In Blue" and "A Hard Rain's a-Gonna Fall." — Salman Rushdie in a statement.

Many congratulations to @bobdylan on the Nobel Prize for Literature! — The estate of George Harrison on Twitter.

Asked about Nobel for Dylan: inspired & original choice. his haunting music & lyrics have always seemed, in the deepest sense, "literary" — Joyce Carol Oates on Twitter.

A poet of our time, and a sweet man every time our paths crossed — Bill Wyman, former member of The Rolling Stones in a statement.

"Yes to dance beneath a diamond sky with one hand waving free..." for this alone Bob Dylan deserves the Nobel Prize — Billy Bragg on Twitter.

For all the foibles of the prize and its selection committee, can we just bask for a little while in this one? The wheel turns and sometimes it stops right on the nose — Writer and editor David Remnick on newyorker.com.

Congratulations Bob! You made all our lives better. Thank you for the warning about what was to come (Subterranean Homesick Blues) — musician Stevie Van Zandt on Twitter.

Now I can say I've been in a music video of a Nobel Prize winner. Congratulations Bob — actress Molly Ringwald, who appeared in Dylan's video for "Unbelievable," on Twitter.

I am ecstatic that Bob Dylan has won the Nobel. A great and good thing in a season of sleaze and sadness — author Stephen King.