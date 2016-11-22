Reports say Kanye West has been hospitalized in Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES – Reports say Kanye West has been hospitalized after abruptly canceling the rest of his tour.

Various media outlets report based on anonymous law enforcement sources and West representatives that that West was taken to Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center in Los Angeles on Monday afternoon because of stress and exhaustion and he is spending the night there for his own safety.

Without confirming that the patient was West, Los Angeles police told The Associated Press that officers were called to a house on Laurel Avenue for a disturbance at about 1:20 p.m. When they arrived it was clear that nothing criminal was occurring and it was a medical situation instead.

Police tell the AP that the patient was taken in an ambulance to the hospital and placed on a psychiatric hold.