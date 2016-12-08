Rolling Stone's Mick Jagger celebrates birth of 8th child

NEW YORK – Mick Jagger's representatives say the rock legend has welcomed the birth of his eighth child.

Jagger, the 73-year-old frontman of the Rolling Stones, was on hand Thursday at a New York hospital when girlfriend, Melanie Hamrick, gave birth to the couple's son. According to a statement, both parents are "delighted" and "mother and baby are doing well."

Jagger already has seven children – Georgia, James, Jade, Elizabeth, Lucas, Karis and Gabriel – who range in age from their 40s to teenagers.

He became a great-grandfather in May 2014 when Jade's daughter, Assisi, gave birth to a baby girl.

Hamrick is a 29-year-old ballerina who has performed with the American Ballet Theatre in New York. They began dating after the suicide of fashion designer L'Wren Scott in 2014, Jagger's partner of 13 years.

In May, fellow Rolling Stone Ron Wood became a father again at 68 after his wife, Sally Humphreys, gave birth to twin girls.

Jagger and his bandmates recently released "Blue & Lonesome," the iconic rock group's first album in 11 years. The 12-track set includes covers of blues songs from Jimmy Reed, Little Walter, Eddie Taylor and more.