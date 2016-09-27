Schreiber, Watts call it quits

LOS ANGELES – Liev Schreiber and Naomi Watts are separating after 11 years together.

The celebrity couple says in a joint statement Monday they’ve “come to the conclusion that the best way forward for us as a family is to separate as a couple.” Schreiber and Watts have been together since 2005. They have two children and are not married.

They added in the statement “it is with great love, respect and friendship in our hearts that we look forward to raising our children together and exploring this new phase of our relationship.”

Schreiber stars in the Showtime series “Ray Donovan,” and his film credits include “X-Men Origins: Wolverine,” “Salt” and “Scream.” Watts has appeared in such movies as “St. Vincent,” “The Ring” and “Mullholland Drive.”

Lohan in Turkey

ISTANBUL – Turkey’s state-run news agency says American actress Lindsay Lohan has visited Syrian refugees at an Istanbul hospital and the home of a refugee family from Aleppo.

The Anadolu agency reported Monday that the 30-year-old actress was accompanied by Turkey’s youth and sports deputy minister, Abdurrahim Boynukalin.

Boynukalin says media were not told about Lohan’s visit ahead of time to avoid creating a spectacle, and he didn’t specify when it took place. “The important thing is that a Hollywood star take this matter seriously and bring it to the world stage,” he said.

Boynukalin says the star of such films as “Mean Girls” and “Freaky Friday” was moved by the hospital and offered to volunteer there.

– Associated Press