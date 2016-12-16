- In this Sept. 5, 2008, file photo, actor Scott Baio, right, and his wife, Renee, are seen during a news conference to kick off National Newborn Screening Awareness Month in Los Angeles. Renee Baio alleged on Twitter Thursday, Dec. 15, 2016, that her husband was assaulted over his support of by Nancy Mack, the wife of Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith. (AP Photo/Matt Sayles, File)
December 16, 2016 8:46 AM
Scott Baio claims assault by Chili Peppers' drummer's wife
Associated Press
TMZ reported Thursday that Baio filed a police report over the Saturday incident in Thousand Oaks, California, and the Ventura County Sheriff's Office is investigating. TMZ says Baio told law enforcement that Nancy Mack confronted him at an event he was attending with his daughter. The report says Baio told investigators that Mack attacked him by grabbing him under his arms and shaking and pushing him.
Renee Baio repeated those claims on Twitter and also posted a picture of Mack taken from video she says she has of the incident. Scott Baio also shared his wife's tweets.
Mack didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.