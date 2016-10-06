- In this Jan. 28, 2016 file photo, Moderator Megyn Kelly waits for the start of the Republican presidential primary debate in Des Moines, Iowa. Kelly's Fox News colleague, Sean Hannity, accused Kelly of backing Hillary Clinton on Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2016. The spat began Wednesday night on Kelly's program, when the anchor criticized both GOP presidential nominee Donald Trump and the Democratic candidate, Clinton, of avoiding tough media interviews. Kelly said Trump "will go on Hannity and pretty much only Hannity." Hannity responded on Twitter that Kelly "clearly" supports Clinton. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson, File)
October 06, 2016 8:47 AM
Sean Hannity says Fox colleague Megyn Kelly backs Clinton
Associated Press
NEW YORK — A battle is brewing between two of Fox News' biggest stars after conservative host Sean Hannity accused colleague Megyn Kelly of backing Hillary Clinton.
The spat began Wednesday night on Kelly's program, when the anchor criticized both GOP presidential nominee Donald Trump and the Democratic candidate, Clinton, for avoiding tough media interviews. She said Trump "will go on Hannity and pretty much only Hannity and will not venture out to the unsafe spaces these days."
Hannity responded on Twitter, writing "u should be mad at @HillaryClinton Clearly you support her. And @realDonaldTrump did talk to u." When another Twitter user told Hannity he should stand by his colleagues, the host said, "Sure. When they stand by me."
Hannity is a vocal supporter of Trump and has acknowledged giving him campaign advice.