- Motown legend Stevie Wonder walks down Milwaukee Street, a portion of which will soon be renamed Stevie Wonder Avenue, with Detroit City Council President Brenda Jones, far left, and Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan, far right, during a ceremony in Detroit on Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2016. (The Detroit News/ Daniel Mears/Detroit News via AP)
December 22, 2016 9:21 AM
Stevie Wonder honored with Detroit street in his name
Associated Press
The award-winning singer and songwriter attended a Wednesday ceremony to honor him, alongside hundreds of people including Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan and U.S. Rep. John Conyers. Applause broke out when the sign for "Stevie Wonder Ave" was unveiled along Milwaukee Avenue, two blocks from the site of Wonder's first home in the city.
Wonder moved to Detroit as a child and signed with Motown Records as a boy. He said many wonderful things happened in his life because of Motown.
The artist has been awarded more than two dozen Grammy Awards during his career.