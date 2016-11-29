TV comedian strikes deal with ABC

NEW YORK – Three months after Comedy Central axed “The Nightly Show,” its host, Larry Wilmore, has signed a multi-year deal with ABC Studios, the company said Monday.

Under the deal, Wilmore will develop his own projects as well as supervise others while helping target talent for the studio.

Besides hosting “The Nightly Show” for 17 months, Wilmore co-created HBO’s new hit comedy, “Insecure,” as well as the Peabody Award-winning “Bernie Mac Show” and “The PJs,” an animated series he co-produced with Eddie Murphy.

Before launching “The Nightly Show,” Wilmore appeared on Comedy Central’s “The Daily Show,” where he was billed as the Senior Black Correspondent.

‘Imagine’ getting book treatment

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt told The Associated Press on Monday that it was publishing “Imagine,” inspired by the John Lennon classic song and authorized by his widow, Yoko Ono. With illustrations by Jean Jullien, the book will feature Lennon’s lyrics as it tells of a young pigeon’s mission to advocate for peace.

“Imagine” comes out Sept. 21, the United Nations’ International Day of Peace. It will be released in partnership with Amnesty International, which will receive some of the proceeds.

In recent years, Bob Dylan’s “Blowin’ in the Wind” and Bruce Springsteen’s “Outlaw Pete” have also inspired picture books.

– Associated Press