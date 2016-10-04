Thieves rob Kardashian West of jewels

PARIS – Armed robbers forced their way into a private Paris residence where Kim Kardashian West was staying, tied her up and locked her in a bathroom before making off with more than $10 million worth of jewelry, police officials said Monday.

A spokeswoman for Kardashian West said the reality TV star, who was in Paris attending fashion week shows, was badly shaken but physically unharmed. She left Paris on Monday morning a few hours after the robbery and returned to her Manhattan residence.

Paris police were hunting for five suspected assailants after the robbery. But Johanna Primevert, chief spokeswoman for the Paris police department, said the attack on Kardashian West shouldn’t put off anyone thinking of coming to Paris.

“Clearly when you have a star like Kim Kardashian who has, I think, more than 48 million followers on Twitter ... I think this could have happened abroad just as easily as in Paris. It was really the celebrity who was targeted, with possessions that had been seen and noticed via social media, and it was these goods that the attackers targeted,” Primevert said.

Kardashian West has the habit of showing her jewels and whereabouts in her social media, including in recent days when she posted pictures of her attending fashion week shows. A few days ago, she also flashed a big ring on Twitter and Instagram.

“It’s not the safety in Paris that is involved, it’s maybe the security situation in that residence,” Primevert insisted.

The thieves entered the 19th-century luxury residence in Paris’ chic eighth district after the concierge let them in around 2:30 a.m. local time, according to two police officials. Handcuffed and at gunpoint, the concierge led them to the starlet’s flat.

The robbers tied up Kardashian West and locked her in the bathroom before escaping on bikes, the officials said. They were not authorized to be publicly named speaking about ongoing investigations.

The officials said the five stole a jewelry box containing valuables worth 6 million euros ($6.7 million) as well as a ring worth 4 million euros ($4.5 million).

Kardashian’s stylist was also in the residence at the time, and alerted police, but Kardashian’s bodyguard was not present, according to the prosecutor’s office.

Kardashian’s husband, Kanye West, abruptly ended his performance at the Meadows Music and Arts Festival in New York on Sunday night.

“I’m sorry, family emergency, I have to stop the show,” West told the audience.

Kardashian West was ambushed last week by a serial celebrity accoster who attempted to assault her as she was entering a restaurant. She was also attacked outside of a Paris fashion week show in 2014. She wasn’t hurt in either incident.

Paris has been a special place for Kardashian West and her husband, who spent the weekend there before marrying in Florence in May 2014.