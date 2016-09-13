Vermont's Baconfest lacks Bacon

BRATTLEBORO, Vt. – A Vermont town has struck out in its attempt to bring home the bacon – Kevin Bacon, that is.

Brattleboro wanted the actor to visit for its annual Baconfest, a celebration of all things related to the fatty cured pork strips. Kevin Bacon said Monday in a video he won’t be able to make it because he’s filming in Vancouver. The Philadelphia native says he appreciates the “hilarious effort” that went into trying to get him there.

The Brattleboro Area Chamber of Commerce had launched a social media blitz inviting him to Saturday’s event. Residents and even a U.S. senator have been photographed with a life-size cardboard cutout of him called Flat Bacon as part of the campaign.

3 join ‘SNL’ cast

LOS ANGELES – “Saturday Night Live” is adding three new players for its 42nd season. NBC said Monday that Mikey Day, Alex Moffat and Melissa Villasenor will be on board for the season premiere Oct. 1.

Villasenor, an impressionist and stand-up comedian, will be one of the few Latino cast members in the history of the show. Day, from Orange County, California, joined “SNL” as a writer in its 39th season. Moffat is from Chicago and was a regular improv performer there.

Last month, “SNL” said goodbye to two cast members, Taran Killam and Jay Pharoah. The long-running show is known for its changing slate of performers.

– Associated Press