West's week worsens; he's in hospital

LOS ANGELES – Kanye West has been hospitalized in Los Angeles after abruptly canceling the last 21 dates of his national tour.

Christel Wheeler, a spokeswoman for the E! network, which airs the Kardashian family reality show and its spinoffs, confirmed that West was hospitalized Monday. Wheeler said West was at the home of his personal trainer when a 911 call was made.

Los Angeles police said a person was taken from a West Hollywood home to the hospital and placed on a psychiatric hold. Police did not identify the patient as West.

West’s wife, Kim Kardashian, had been expected to make her first public appearance Monday night since she was tied up and robbed at gunpoint last month in Paris. It was to come at the Angel Ball, a charity event in New York honoring her late father, Robert Kardashian. But amid the reports about West, she did not show up.

West had just pulled the plug on his Saint Pablo Tour after days of erratic and angry behavior that made an even hotter topic than usual on social media.

On Friday, during a concert in San Jose, California, West said he didn’t vote in the presidential election but would have cast a ballot for Donald Trump, praising the president-elect’s “method of communication” as “very futuristic.” On Saturday in Sacramento, California, he ended his show after just four songs but not before a 10-minute tirade about Beyonce, Jay Z, Hillary Clinton, Mark Zuckerberg, the radio and MTV.

– Associated Press