This image released by A24 Films shows Alex Hibbert in a scene from the film, "Moonlight." The film was nominated for a Film Independent Spirit Award for best feature on Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2016. (David Bornfriend/A24 via AP)
Actress Jenny Slate, left, laughs with actor Edgar Ramirez as they announce the nominations for the 2017 Film Independent Spirit Awards at the W Hotel on Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2016, in Los Angeles. The annual film awards show will be held on Feb. 25, 2017. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
In this image released by Roadside Attractions, Casey Affleck, left, and Lucas Hedges appear in a scene from "Manchester By The Sea." (Claire Folger/Roadside Attractions via AP)
Actress Jenny Slate, left, and actor Edgar Ramirez announce the nominations for the 2017 Film Independent Spirit Awards at the W Hotel on Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2016, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
November 22, 2016 2:30 PM
'American Honey,' 'Moonlight' lead Indie Spirit Award nods
LINDSEY BAHR | Associated Press
LOS ANGELES – Two distinctly American odysseys, Andrea Arnold's teens-on-the-road film "American Honey" and Barry Jenkins' coming-of-age tale "Moonlight" are leading the Film Independent Spirit Awards nominations with six nods each, including best feature and best director.
Other best-feature candidates are "Manchester by the Sea," ''Jackie" and "Chronic." Jenny Slate and Edgar Ramirez announced the nominees Tuesday at an event in Hollywood.
Nominations for "American Honey" include best female lead for newcomer Sasha Lane and best supporting male for Shia LaBeouf. "Moonlight," which captured the Robert Altman Award for its ensemble cast, is being recognized for cinematography, editing and screenplay.
Winners will be revealed at a Feb. 25 ceremony, airing live on IFC from Santa Monica. The Academy Awards are presented the next day.