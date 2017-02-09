City native making most of opportunities

Kita Updike was having a busy day Friday.

The Fort Wayne native was making phone calls from the subway and back of a cab while crisscrossing New York City to gather designer items for an upcoming project and preparing to fly to Germany where her film, “The Misandrists,” will debut next week at the Berlin International Film Festival.

The film, directed in Germany by Bruce LaBruce, centers on a school for wayward girls that is actually a front for a group of feminist terrorists. Updike describes it as “campy” in tone and “very Euro­pean” when it comes to dealing with explicit sex and nudity.

Updike, a 20-something transgender woman who had surgery to complete her transition in the past year, primarily works as a stylist and image consultant in New York.

This is Updike’s first feature film role, but she models and dreams of acting more regularly. It’s a dream she tried to make come true by auditioning for New York theater schools as a teenager, a process she says was difficult because she was early in her transition.

“They didn’t know what to do with me when I went to these auditions,” she says. Theater schools are often looking for people that fit a certain mold, and there were no transgender actresses in the mainstream then.

So after coming back to Fort Wayne for a time, Updike took her passion for clothes to the Fashion Institute of Technology. Being a part of “the New York community,” as she calls it, has given her greater opportunities to use her fashion skills and pursue her love of acting.

“The end goal for me is, I’ve always wanted to sing and dance on a stage,” she says. “Maybe through all this, even though I’m doing the movie and all that (style) stuff, maybe I’ll find a way to come back around and be able to do really what my passion is.”

While pursuing that goal, Updike has help from her friends. Shakina Nayfack, a transgender actress known for Hulu’s “Difficult People,” recommends Updike for roles and worked with her on her “Misandrists” tryout.

After two auditions, Updike was offered the part of Isolde, a pre-operative transgender woman who keeps her status secret from the women she’s living in close quarters with.

It’s a story she could relate to.

“Before this year … my transition wasn’t something I would share that much with people,” she says.

After growing up in the conservative environment of Fort Wayne, she saw moving to New York as a fresh start. There, she could live as a woman without anyone knowing her story.

After taking the “Misandrists” role, Updike knew her story would be public and she is embracing the opportunities it presents. She says she would rather not be playing transgender characters, but if that’s what it takes to get her foot in the door, so be it.

“The way to make them stay is to show them that I have talent, that I can actually do something,” she says of casting directors.

She also hopes that being open with her story will let others, especially young people struggling with gender identity, know there is hope.

“Ten years ago … I didn’t think people wanted me, I didn’t think that I was good enough for them,” Updike says. “That’s kinda the message a lot of kids who are growing up, going through the things that I’m going through, have been taught just by their surroundings.”

That makes Updike see it as a blessing to be able to show young people that they can succeed in the world.

“I wish I had seen someone from where I was from make it out and do all these things,” she says.

cmcmaken@jg.net