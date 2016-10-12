Film firm fined over Harrison Ford 'Star Wars' set accident

LONDON – A film production company has been fined $1.95 million over an accident on the set of "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" that broke the leg of star Harrison Ford.

The actor was struck by a hydraulic door on the set of the Millennium Falcon – his character Han Solo's spaceship – at Pinewood Studios near London in June 2014.

A judge at Aylesbury Crown Court north of London said Wednesday that Foodles Production (UK) Ltd. should have informed Ford of the risks.

Judge Francis Sheridan said that "if only they had included Mr. Ford in all the discussions, he might have at least been alert to the dangers that he had to avoid."

Foodles, owned by the Walt Disney Co., had acknowledged breaching health and safety law.