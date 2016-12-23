Local party marks movie anniversary

If You Go What: “It’s a Wonderful Life” celebration When: Party 6:30 p.m. today, film at 7:30 p.m. Where: Cinema Center, 437 E. Berry St. Admission: Entry to the party is free; movie tickets are $9 general admission, $7.50 seniors and students, discounts for Cinema Center members More info: www.cinemacenter.org What: “It’s a Wonderful Life” film only When: 2 p.m. Saturday Where: Cinema Center Admission: $9 general admission, $7.50 seniors and students, discounts for Cinema Center members

The sight of George Bailey hugging his family around a Christmas tree in “It’s a Wonderful Life” warms the hearts of many on cold December nights, even 70 years after its release.

Of course a lot has changed in the movie industry since 1946. In a time when the Christmas season is used to launching blockbusters such as “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story” and holiday films tend toward raunchy comedies like the recently released “Office Christmas Party” and “Bad Santa 2,” would Frank Capra’s classic story flop?

“I definitely wonder stuff like that all the time,” says Jonah Crismore, executive director of Cinema Center. “But because the story is so timeless and because it’s a film about community coming together, I think after this kind of tumultuous political season and everything, it might actually find an audience because it gives us a little bit of catharsis to a lot of people who really want to see everybody kind of come together.”

In honor of the film and the idea of togetherness, Cinema Center is throwing an “It’s a Wonderful Life” celebration tonight with a holiday tree lighting, free cocoa and treats from Zinnia’s Bakehouse, mulled wine, holiday music and – of course – a screening of the movie.

The event is a chance for the community to gather and talk about favorite Christmas movies and “celebrate that thing that the film makes so important throughout, which is the idea of community,” Crismore says.

Crismore says Cinema Center often gets requests to show “It’s a Wonderful Life” on the big screen even though it is available throughout the season on multiple TV networks. This year offers a new opportunity because the film has been digitally restored for its anniversary. The process removed fuzzy edges and made the picture crisper, among other improvements.

“They went back to the negative and … really cleaned it up,” Crismore says. “So showing it in black and white, the contrast will be really striking.”

Cinema Center will also show the movie Saturday and if there is a big enough demand, Crismore says “It’s a Wonderful Life” could become an annual event at the movie house alongside other downtown Fort Wayne holiday traditions.

cmcmaken@jg.net