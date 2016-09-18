Another day in the park

Behind the Scenes • This occasional series offers readers a rare peek at what takes place before the doors are opened to the public at various Fort Wayne-area venues. More shows • To see a schedule of shows at Foellinger Theatre, go to fortwayneparks.org. George Thorogood will perform tonight at 7:30.

It’s 7:45 on a Tuesday morning at Foellinger Theatre. In less than 12 hours, the outdoor theater will be filled with the sounds of the rock band Chicago and more than 2,000 fans. But for now, the only sounds are those of peacocks from the nearby Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo and vehicles slowly trickling into the parking lot.

The Chicago show is among several concerts Foellinger Theatre – inside Fort Wayne’s Franke Park – has staged this summer. But as with any concert, there is a bigger show taking place backstage before the first note is played.

The people beginning to file out of their vehicles are among the crew that will help transform the stage from its empty, wooden platform to a set worthy of a band whose hits range from “If You Leave Me Now,” “You’re the Inspiration” and “Hard Habit to Break,” that will be celebrating its 50th year of performing next year.

Ralph Graft, a member of the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees Local 146 in Fort Wayne, is among the first to arrive.

The 68-year-old grandfather, who sports a long, white beard, has been behind the scenes of stage performances for 55 years. His first show was Betty Grable, a famous actress and pin-up girl from the 1930s and ’40s, at the Scottish Rite Center. He was 17.

Graft shares story after story of shows and celebrities he’s met. Most recently there were the members of Kiss and Dolly Parton at Memorial Coliseum. Perry Como. Alice Cooper. And Ringo Starr.

“He’s a nice guy,” Graft says of Starr.

But today the focus is on Chicago.

The tour manager is already there giving stage instructions. A few other people work on where to place the lights and speakers for the best sound. However, the real action begins once the first semi backs to the stage door.

There are three trucks of equipment that need to be unloaded and placed on the stage. Backstage workers line up in single file to get the trunks off the truck. Each trunk is black with wheels and a number on it. The number allows the stage manager to direct where it should go. “Stage right,” he tells one man. “Center stage,” he tells another. One by one the trunks are rolled into position, slowly filling the once empty space.

Among all the organized chaos is Peter Kernan with Pacific Coast Concerts. Not only is he the promoter for most of the Fort Wayne Parks Department’s concerts, he is also the traffic cop for the band, local union and the city. He is the go-to man. The man whose phone doesn’t stop ringing and the one who is making sure everything, and everyone, is where it needs to be.

Kernan has his own stories about working with bands.

He has been booking them since 1969. Now, he works with some of the biggest bands of several generations. Summers are his busy season. Kernan describes being a music promoter as “not for the faint of heart.”

And if you watch the workers scurrying from one place to the next, slowly piecing the huge set together (after all, it has to accommodate nine band members and their instruments), one can understand why.

The crew know they will be here awhile. One crew member estimates it will take about six hours to set up the stage.

By late evening, the stage is complete. The sound checks have been done and the instruments sit on their stands, ready for the 7:30 p.m. show.

Now it’s time for the second wave of behind-the-scenes workers.

It’s about 5:15 p.m. and fans are already filling up the parking lot, many of them pulling out folding chairs and creating a sort of concert tailgate.

At the theater entrance, the Chicago merchandise – T-shirts, beer cozies and posters – are set up for fans to purchase. The smell of popped popcorn wafts out from the concession stand, where workers busily ready the ice and drinks that will be served.

At 6 p.m., the ushers start to arrive and then security officers come in to be briefed on the night’s show.

The opening act has arrived and is setting up. The ticket booth is open, and it won’t be long until the fans will be pouring through the gate.

But for those who started early that morning, it’s about five hours before they have to come back in and take down the equipment, load it back into those black trunks and place them on those semi trucks.

The stage will soon be empty once again, at least until the next show.

trich@jg.net