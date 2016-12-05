FILE - In this Nov. 2, 2016, file photo, Luke Bryan performs "Move" at the 50th annual CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn. Video shows Bryan slapping a heckler with his fingers while still holding the microphone during a show in Nashville on Nov. 30, 2016. Bryan then continued with the song seeming unfazed by the incident.(Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File)
December 05, 2016 1:01 AM
Bryan slaps heckler while holding mic
NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Country star Luke Bryan took care of a heckler without skipping a beat during a concert this week by taking a swing at the man from the stage with his microphone still in hand.
Bryan was performing his single “Move” at the Charlie Daniels’ all-star Volunteer Jam in Nashville, Tennessee, on Wednesday when the outburst occurred. Fan video shows Bryan shouting, “Come on!” before stepping forward and slapping the man with his fingers while still holding onto the mic.
Bryan then continued with the song while seemingly unfazed by the incident.
Bryan’s publicist says in a statement that the man was making “crude hand gestures” toward Bryan and that security personnel saw the man’s “disruptive actions” and escorted him out.
– Associated Press