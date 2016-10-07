Celebrating rec center's positive impact

If you go What: Ubuntu Celebration When: 6 to 10 p.m. Saturday Where: McMillen Park Center, 3901 Abbott St. Admission: $30; for tickets, call 438-2929

In 1958, Charles Jackson was the first recipient of the Jennings Recreation Center’s annual Teenage Sunday Scholarship.

“All of a hundred dollars,” he chuckles.

But in this case, the thought really did count. When he returned to Fort Wayne, after studying at Indiana University and serving in the military, he began working at Jennings. He continues to serve as an advisory council board member to this day.

“(The scholarship) helps to motivate you because people in the community are thinking about you,” Jackson says. “It endeared me more to the center. I’ve been there for just about all my life.”

The Ubuntu Celebration on Saturday is a new fundraising event to support the annual Teenage Sunday Scholarship in 2017. The program will feature a lineup of local performers, with Fort Wayne native and Las Vegas lounge singer Sonny Charles headlining the event.

The term “ubuntu” is Swahili for “I am because we are.” Advisory board member Anita Dortch said the event is about promoting the positivity on the southeast side of town.

“It’s a community celebration since there has been so many negative things happening in our neighborhoods. This is a positive thing, and we’re going to be emphasizing kindness, peace, love,” Dortch says.

Albert Jennings, the namesake for the Jennings Center, was director of the center a few blocks south of Indiana Tech from 1951 until his retirement in 1977.

During his tenure at the center, which was then known as the McCulloch Center, Jennings created a number of cultural programs and events that continue to this day. The Teenage Sunday Scholarship program, held the first Sunday in June, will be celebrating 59 years in 2017.

Dortch says the number of college-bound applicants who will receive scholarships each year is often dependent on the money the committee is able to raise.

But outside of just raising money, the Ubuntu Celebration showcases the amount of local talent in the city, mistress of ceremony Condra Ridley says.

“We want them to be encouraged and to just let them see how far they can go with Sonny Charles being our headliner,” Ridley says. “We think it will be a great encouragement for the young people.”

Performers include saxophonist David Rowan, vocalists Trinell Armour and Karla Doty, comedian Vincent Winn, as well as several dancers, steppers and drummers. The youngest performer will be 9-year-old Jade Henry, who will recite two pieces: “Goals,” from a Nike print ad, and “I Am the Black Child.”

She has been memorizing poems since she was 4, so she assures that she’s not nervous. Plus, her stepdad told her to look straight ahead at the wall if she does happen to find herself getting a little nervous.

She says her goal is to be the president of the United States and go to the Olympics for swimming.

“(The poems) encourage people to love themselves and to set goals. It tells them not to do just one thing but to do a lot of things,” Jade says.

Jackson says Jennings Center, along with the youth programs happening at Cooper Center, Weisser Park Center and McMillen Park Center, has an impact on young people.

“Speaking from experience of coming through the parks department, there’s a positive influence, a good vibe, that give youngsters a sense of belonging,” Jackson says. “It helps them. So many youngsters out there don’t feel like they belong, and they lash out. Feeling like they belong to this community makes a big difference.”

Another product of the parks system was Sonny Charles, the event headliner.

“That was my first singing performance there at the talent contest, and from there on, I took my first steps and I never quit,” Charles says during an interview from his home in Las Vegas.

Charles and a group of high school friends formed the Fort Wayne Continentals, with the group enlisting in the military under the Buddy Program so they could serve together. Once out of the service, the men realized there were groups known as the Continentals all over the country, so they changed their name to the Checkmates before moving to Las Vegas.

As a lounge act, The Checkmates most notably recorded “Black Pearl,” which peaked at No. 13 on the Billboard’s Hot 100 Charts in 1969. “Black Pearl” was also used as the theme song for the Miss Black American Pageant. In 2003, The Checkmates were inducted into the Casino Legends Hall of Fame.

Charles has toured as a vocalist with the Steve Miller Band, and now as a solo artist performing a variety of music genres.

Although he says he is not as familiar with the city, Charles felt it was important to devote his time to this particular cause.

“I was really thrilled, and I told (Jackson) that I would be willing to do whatever was needed to be done. I love to do it,” he says.

kcarr@jg.net