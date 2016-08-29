Rihanna accepts the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award at the MTV Video Music Awards at Madison Square Garden on Sunday, Aug. 28, 2016, in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)
Normani Hamilton, from left, Dinah Jane Hansen, Ally Brooke, Camila Cabello and Lauren Jauregui of Fifth Harmony pose in the press room after winning the awards for song of the summer for "All In My Head (Flex)" and best collaboration video for "Work From Home" at the MTV Video Music Awards at Madison Square Garden on Sunday, Aug. 28, 2016, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
Drake, left, presents the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award to Rihanna at the MTV Video Music Awards at Madison Square Garden on Sunday, Aug. 28, 2016, in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)
Beyonce accepts the award for best female video for "Hold Up" at the MTV Video Music Awards at Madison Square Garden on Sunday, Aug. 28, 2016, in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)
Beyonce accepts the award for Video of the Year for "Lemonade" at the MTV Video Music Awards at Madison Square Garden on Sunday, Aug. 28, 2016, in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)
August 29, 2016 7:51 AM
Complete list of winners of Sunday's MTV Video Music Awards
Associated Press
Complete list of winners of Sunday's MTV Video Music Awards, presented at Madison Square Garden in New York:
— Video of the year: Beyonce, "Formation."
— Female video: Beyonce, "Hold Up."
— Male video: Calvin Harris feat. Rihanna, "This is What You Came For."
— New artist: DNCE.
— Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award: Rihanna.
— Pop video: Beyonce, "Formation."
— Hip hop video: Drake, "Hotline Bling."
— Rock video: twenty one pilots, "Heathens."
— Electronic video: Calvin Harris & Disciples, "How Deep Is Your Love."
— Collaboration video: Fifth Harmony feat. Ty Dolla $ign, "Work from Home."
— Breakthrough long-form video: Beyonce, "Lemonade"
— Song of summer: Fifth Harmony feat. Fetty Wap, "All in My Head (Flex)."
— Art direction: David Bowie, "Blackstar" (Jan Houllevigue).
— Choreography: Beyonce, "Formation" (Chris Grant, JaQuel Knight, Dana Foglia).
— Direction: Beyonce, "Formation" (Melina Matsoukas).
— Cinematography: Beyonce, "Formation" (Malik Sayeed).
— Editing: Beyonce, "Formation" (Jeff Selis).
— Visual effects: Coldplay, "Up&Up" (Vania Heymann).