Complete list of winners of Sunday's MTV Video Music Awards



Rihanna accepts the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award at the MTV Video Music Awards at Madison Square Garden on Sunday, Aug. 28, 2016, in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)



Normani Hamilton, from left, Dinah Jane Hansen, Ally Brooke, Camila Cabello and Lauren Jauregui of Fifth Harmony pose in the press room after winning the awards for song of the summer for "All In My Head (Flex)" and best collaboration video for "Work From Home" at the MTV Video Music Awards at Madison Square Garden on Sunday, Aug. 28, 2016, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)



Drake, left, presents the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award to Rihanna at the MTV Video Music Awards at Madison Square Garden on Sunday, Aug. 28, 2016, in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)



Beyonce accepts the award for best female video for "Hold Up" at the MTV Video Music Awards at Madison Square Garden on Sunday, Aug. 28, 2016, in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)