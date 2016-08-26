Life on entertainment trail

If you go What: The Charlie Daniels Band When: 7:30 p.m. Thursday Where: Foellinger Theatre, 3411 Sherman Blvd. Admission: $49 to $79 general admission; $5 processing fee Information: 427-6000 or www.fortwayneparks.org

Charlie Daniels can’t count the number of times he has played “The Devil Went Down to Georgia” in the past 30 years. It’s probably in the thousands by now.

But with every show, the song has the potential to get even better, Daniels says.

“People say, ‘Don’t you ever get tired of playing “Devil Went Down to Georgia?’ ” And I really do not get tired of playing it,” Daniels says during a phone interview from New Mexico, where he was preparing for his show. “I get a chance to play better tonight than I did last night, better tomorrow night than I did tonight. I haven’t quite done it perfect yet.”

The Charlie Daniels Band will perform Thursday at Foellinger Theatre. Although Daniels released a new album, “Night Hawk,” today, he says his set list focuses on the music the fans know best.

“There’s songs we have to do, songs that we want to do,” Daniels says. “That’s why people come see you. If we did a show and didn’t do ‘Devil Went Down to Georgia’ and ‘Long Haired Country Boy’ and ‘The Legend of Wooley Swamp,’ I would have felt like I had cheated them.”

However, Daniels may include one or two new songs from “Night Hawk” in the show. On the new album, Daniels offers his take on traditional cowboy songs, using his style of storytelling to bring life into an acoustic setting.

Daniels is also in the midst of a milestone year, with the announcement of his induction into the Country Music Hall of Fame earlier this year and celebrating his 80th birthday in October.

“Everything I do is challenging. Every record we make is challenging, every show we play, because I’m challenged to entertain people every night. My whole aim when I walk onstage is that I want to entertain people. I want them to say when the show is over, I want them to say, ‘Man, I had a great time. The next time they come back to town, I’m going back to see them again.’

“That’s how you stay in the music business. That’s my whole thing.”

Daniels has spent more than 50 years in the music business, with his first hint of success as a co-writer for Elvis Presley’s “It Hurts Me,” in 1964.

Moving to Nashville in 1967, Daniels worked to make a name for himself as a songwriter, studio musician and producer.

In 1970, Daniels set out on his own music career, recording his self-titled solo album. He formed the Charlie Daniels Band two years later, scoring the band’s first top 10 hit with “Uneasy Rider.”

The Country Music Association announced this year that Daniels will be inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame in the Veteran’s Era category alongside Monument Records founder Fred Foster and country singer Randy Travis.

The Country Music Hall of Fame will also showcase Daniels’ mementos, instruments and personal photographs in the “Million Mile Reflections” exhibit in September.

In November, Daniels will again host the Southern rock festival Volunteer Jam in Nashville to celebrate his 80th birthday.

“The Country Music Hall of Fame was so totally unexpected. I didn’t have any idea that it was going to happen, and when it did, it floored me. I’m still learning to live with the fact that it’s actually true, that it’s actually going to happen,” he says.

“I can’t say that I’ve taken it in stride because there’s no way someone is going to walk up to you after 58 years in the music business, and tell you that one of the biggest dreams that you ever had, one that you almost dared not even dream, has come true.”

