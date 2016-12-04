Luke Bryan slaps heckler from stage with microphone in hand

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Country star Luke Bryan took care of a heckler without skipping a beat during a concert this week by taking a swing at the man from the stage with his microphone still in hand.

Bryan was performing his single "Move" at the Charlie Daniels' all-star Volunteer Jam in Nashville, Tennessee, on Wednesday when the outburst occurred. Fan video shows Bryan shouting, "Come on!" before stepping forward and slapping the man with his fingers while still holding onto the mic.

Bryan then continued with the song while seemingly unfazed by the incident.

Bryan's publicist says in a statement that the man was making "crude hand gestures" toward Bryan and that security personnel saw the man's "disruptive actions" and escorted him out.