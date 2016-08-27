Middle Waves reveals music fest lineup

The new Middle Waves music festival will feature three performance stages and more than 25 national and local acts, the festival committee announced Saturday at the Taste of the Arts festival.

This will be the first year for Middle Waves, which already announced the psychedelic pop band The Flaming Lips as its headliner. The committee on Saturday laid out additional plans for the festival's layout, music lineup and pre-party.

Middle Waves will take place at Headwaters Park on Sept. 16 and 17 with three stages placed in Headwaters Park East and West. The St. Marys stage, the festival's main stage, will be placed in the green space along St. Marys river in Headwaters Park East. The St. Joseph stage and the Maumee stage will be free and open to the public in Headwaters Park West in the park's pavilion and natural amphitheatre, respectively.

The festival now has a full lineup of bands that features acts such as Best Coast, Doomtree, JEFF the Brotherhood and Sidewalk Chalk. On Saturday, the committee announced additional national acts, like rock bands Bully, Cave of Swords and The Ike Reilly Assassination; hip hop artist Oddisee; electronic pop duo Tanlines; and a bevy of local acts.

The Village, inside the Headwaters Park East main pavilion, will have food, vendors and pop-up performances that will be open to public. Free pontoon rides and short kayak trips will be available in Headwaters Park West.

The festival will kick off with a pre-party and poster show Sept. 15 at Punch Films, 200 E. 6th St., where more than 20 graphic artists will showcase their posters designed for the festival.

The festival's VIP tickets are sold out, and general admission tickets for one-day or two-day passes will increase on Tuesday to $35 for Friday, $50 for Saturday and $75 for two days. The festival is also currently recruiting volunteers to receive free or discounted tickets.

For more information, go to www.middlewaves.com.

