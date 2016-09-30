Philharmonic opens season with Russian flavor

If you go What: Fort Wayne Philharmonic Opening Night: “Olga Kern Plays Rachmaninoff” When: 7:30 p.m. Saturday Where: Embassy Theatre, 125 W. Jefferson Blvd. Admission: $19 to $74; additional processing fees Info: 481-0777 or www.fwphil.org

Russian-American pianist Olga Kern has performed Sergei Rachmaninoff’s “Rhapsody on a Theme of Paganini” maybe 500 – maybe 1,000 – times since she was a teenager. She has lost count.

It is as if the piece has grown up with her, she says.

“It’s changing over the years, and I think my interpretation right now feels like I’m confident,” Kern says during a phone interview from Costa Mesa, California, where she performed with the Pacific Symphony for their season-opening concert. “It’s just the right place, the right time for me to perform this piece.”

Kern will accompany the Fort Wayne Philharmonic on Saturday as the orchestra opens its 73rd season with a Masterworks concert featuring the works of Russian composers Rachmaninoff, Pytor Ilyich Tchaikovsky and Dmitri Shostakovich. Music director Andrew Constantine, who is entering his seventh season with the Philharmonic, will be the conductor.

Kern, who launched her U.S. career as the first woman in 30 years to win the gold medal at the Van Cliburn International Piano Competition in Fort Worth, Texas, returns to the Philharmonic to play Rachmaninoff’s “Rhapsody” piece.

Over the past year, Kern has been accompanying orchestras across the U.S. and Europe and in South Korea.

“I didn’t really feel like I finished the last season. It’s been going nonstop from one month to another,” Kern says. “I hope I will have a break, because this summer was very busy, so I didn’t have a real vacation. So probably I’ll try to get a vacation for Christmas time. I hope.”

“Rhapsody on a Theme of Paganini,” composed in 1934, runs the gamut of emotions through its variations and showcases Rachmaninoff’s masterful skills as a composer. The 18th variation is often recognized from the film “Somewhere in Time,” starring Christopher Reeve and Jane Seymour.

“There is all possible human feelings and emotions. There’s sadness, love, passion, tragedy and philosophical elements. Everything is in it,” Kern says. “It’s just one of the most incredible pieces of music.”

The orchestra’s program will begin with Shostakovich’s “Festive Overture,” a frenetic piece written in 1954 to commemorate the 37th anniversary of the October Revolution, when the Bolshevik Party gained control of Russia and birthed the Soviet regime. Under the artistic oppression of the Soviets, Shostakovich’s viewpoints were often ambiguous and subtle.

The evening concludes with Tchaikovsky’s Symphony No. 4, which was completed in 1877 after the dissolution of the composer’s disastrous marriage and his teaching career at the Moscow Conservatory. Patterned after Beethoven’s Symphony No. 5, the theme of fate is the focus of the piece.

Kern believes the concert has a fantastic combination.

“It’s a great Russian repertoire. Shostakovich’s overture is just a fantastic piece, and of course, Tchaikovsky’s Symphony No. 4 is one of the greatest, monumental symphonies of all time,” Kern says. “I think it’s a great blend of great Russian composers who are totally different, but each of them had a special part in Russian music.”

Kern, who began studying piano at 5 years old, has ties to two of the concert’s composers. She says her great-great-grandmother, a mezzo soprano singer, was accompanied by Rachmaninoff.

Also, the mother of her great-great-grandmother, Kern’s great-great-great-grandmother, was a pianist who happened to be a good friend of Tchaikovsky.

“I was always inspired by that fact. I always felt that Rachmaninoff is always with me. His spirit is with me behind my shoulder. It’s a very special thing,” she says. “It’s the same for my son, who is also playing piano now. It is inspiration. It’s good to have these generations of musicians within the family.”

When it comes to the upcoming concert, Kern believes that everyone will find their own inspiration.

“It can be happiness, it can be a lot of love, it can be a great passion, it can be joy, there is so much in this music, and everyone will find something very special,” she says. “When you go to a live concert and you hear live music, there is nothing better than that. It’s so incredible and so inspiring that I think people will be just be excited after the concert, especially with this kind of incredible music. It’s healing, it’s healthy and exciting.”

