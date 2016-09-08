Saint Francis debuts its marching band

There’s one thing the University of Saint Francis’ newly formed marching band tried during rehearsals last year that Dr. Steven Kandow, band director and assistant professor of music, may try to solidify as a tradition.

As it makes its official debut at noon Saturday, the USF Marching Pride will parade across campus from the band’s rehearsal space at the soccer practice field to the stadium during its pre-game routine.

The band, the first and only collegiate marching band in the city, will perform the music of Queen for its halftime show.

“Our goal is to do a kind of parade marching formation throughout campus, kind of getting everybody on campus excited about the football game. And then, we’re going to stop by the Alumni House around 11 o’clock, and perform a few tunes for those who are hanging out there, and then kind of mosey to the stadium, and see how the pre-game routine works out,” Kandow says. “But, again, my goal last year was to start a few of those traditions, and we’re going to continue to expand upon it, but I foresee it taking two or three years before we really see what kind of core traditions we want embedded into what we do on game days.”

The directives for the USF Marching Pride is a bit different for students who are more familiar with the high school band competitions being the centerpiece of participation in a marching band.

Kandow, who has been a marching band director for Alderson Broaddus University in West Virginia, and before that, a graduate assistant for the Spartan Marching Band at Michigan State University, says that at the collegiate level, there are few competitions.

His goal is to develop a marching band that enhances the overall spirit of the school.

“One of the biggest differences between high school and college marching bands is that the college marching band understands its primary role is to enhance athletic functions, and the overall campus environment,” Kandow says.

And from Kandow’s understanding, that is what Rick Cartwright, dean of the school of creative arts, and head football coach Kevin Donley were looking to establish at the University of Saint Francis.

He says Cartwright was passionate about the initiative that would allow students to continue playing in a music ensemble and took on the proposal with the support of Donely, who thought a marching band would enhance the atmosphere of home football games.

Kandow was hired to get the program off and running.

“(A marching band) is one of those elements that gives a university a greater sense of pride and identity,” he says. “I think the traditions that a marching band can help establish at football games, but also on campus in general, can really liven up a university, and we’re already starting to see that with the students in this first season. There’s a sense of camaraderie that’s developing.”

The marching band is composed of 24 students from freshmen to seniors, which he says is a strong start for the first year, although he does expect the band to grow fuller as the band progresses.

The band offers talent scholarships for some of its students, and Kandow says the band is hosting a recruitment initiative on Oct. 1, in which high school students will be able to check out the program and have a chance to perform with the marching band during a football game.

Kandow says one of his selling points to students who may be burnt out from marching band in high school is to explain how “this is a horse of a very different color.” He says the learning curve is different, but exciting once students get into the swing of things.

The band will perform a few different halftime shows, a big change from performing the same eight to 12 minutes of music for four months or more. Other than the music of Queen, the band is also excited to debut music from Marvel superhero movies toward the end of the season in October.

Kandow says both the Queen and Marvel halftime programs were selected by a student show selection committee formed last year in an effort to encourage student ownership within the program.

“I know for many of these students, music is an avenue for them to meet other people, to perform in a context that they enjoy. So I think for them, a big thing is the networking and the friendships and the connections,” he says. “It’s a common interest that they all were very passionate and excited about in high school, many of them competed many weekends in a row, so for them to have that kind of musical bond with several students, I think is the really biggest take away.”

