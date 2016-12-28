Spotlight: Local performer Alicia Pyle

The inaugural Fort Wayne Ball Drop takes place downtown Saturday night and is free for all ages. The doors open at 7 p.m. at Barrett McNagney parking lot, 215 E. Berry St.

Music from Alicia Pyle Quartet begins at 8:15 p.m. with family-friendly tunes before switching over to the Alicia Pyle Harmonic to close the night with dancing. Pyle answered some questions via email. The responses have been edited. For more on the ball drop, see Friday's edition of The Journal Gazette.

Q. What can people look forward to from you at the Fort Wayne Ball Drop?

A. You can expect a high energy, poly-genre infused collection of sets from both our fusion quartet, the Alicia Pyle Quartet, and our rock orchestra, the APQ-Harmonic. We’ve gathered some of the most talented local musicians & guest soloists from northeast Indiana to collaborate for this inaugural community event.

Q. What is your best memory of 2016?

A. Overcoming obstacles, and watching both of our bands connect further with the community for events to raise funds and bring people together. Fort Wayne is such an amazing place for the arts community to grow, and they are showing support like never before. We are very grateful.

Q. What would you say in a toast to 2017?

A. Be more of yourself. Use what you have to give. Lift someone else up this year ... there are people waiting for exactly what you have to share.

Q. What is the last thing you do before you go on stage?

A. I’m a faith-based person ... so personally, (and if I can) I like to steal a short moment to quiet, center, and ask for favor on our event/performance.

It's important for me to connect with and make sure my musicians are happy and in a cohesive form of mind, and I like to see that the sound-engineers are ready with everything they need from us ... since they possess one of the largest responsibilities of the night.

Music is such a fun thread that collectively winds people together in the experiences we share together. I like to make sure we are all on the same page before we begin, so that we can have great time and create a memorable time for the guests, the venue, and everyone involved.

