Spotlight: Mike Luginbill and Steve Morgan, Straight No Chaser

If you go What: Straight No Chaser "I'll Have Another...20th Anniversary World Tour" When: 7:30 p.m. Tuesday Where: Embassy Theatre, 125 W Jefferson Blvd. Cost: $32.50 to $59.50, plus fees; Ticketmaster.com, at the Embassy box office or by calling 1-800-745-3000

The a cappella group Straight No Chaser returns to Embassy Theatre next week as part of its "I'll Have Another ... 20th Anniversary World Tour."

The group formed at Indiana University in 1996 and has put out a number of albums, including this year's new "I'll Have Another ... Christmas Album."

Mike Luginbill and Steve Morgan from Straight No Chaser answered a few questions via email. Responses have been edited.

Q. You're on a tour with more than 60 dates, including a stop in Fort Wayne, Indiana. What is the key to managing all that time away from home?

Mike Luginbill: Put simply, communication. We have amazing families who are in full support of what we do and without them we couldn't do what we do. It's definitely tough being away from home for so long at times, but we also get chunks of time at home as well so it's a nice balance.

Q. The new album includes new original Christmas songs along with holiday staples. What makes a new song a winner to be included alongside classics like "Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas" and "Joy to the World"?

Mike Luginbill: Well for me it's really about a feeling. What kind of feeling do you get when you hear a certain song? How does it move you? We were fortunate on this album to be able to create 3 original tracks that we felt stood up with other classics we included because they each bring forth a different feeling. It's important for us to be able to bring some originality to everything we do and this is a good example of that.

Q. If you were a Christmas cookie, what kind would you be?

Mike Luginbill: If I were a Christmas cookie, I would be tree shaped cookie, with green icing and sprinkles and red hots as the ornaments.

Q. What is the last thing you do before you go on stage and the first thing you do after you leave the stage?

Steve Morgan: The last thing I do before going on stage is sing through a few lines from the show to make sure I am warmed up and where the notes are going to sit in my voice that day. As a group, the last thing we do is go through any notes we might have from the last show/rehearsal and say a quick prayer. Then we hit the stage!

Q. You obviously have strong ties to Indiana, which is marking its bicentennial. What aside from "Back Home Again in Indiana" would be a must-sing for a performance of Hoosier music?

Steve Morgan: Well, for us, one song that we love to sing and only perform in Indiana is from our 2008 Christmas album "Holiday Spirits," "Indiana Christmas." As for a year-round Hoosier classic, maybe some Hoagy Carmichael? It's hard to beat "Stardust"!

Q. Let's get a little quirky and say the group is stuck somewhere by snow and attacked by zombies (like, Christmas-themed zombies – elves of the walking dead or some such). What from your tour supplies do you grab to defend yourselves and does everyone make it out alive?

Steve Morgan: I must tell you, we have NEVER had this question before, and we've answered our fair share over the years, so kudos for that. As for what we have that might save us from a Santa-themed zombie apocalypse, I might have to go with a microphone stand. They are metal, have a decent length to them, and I feel like I could swing one pretty hard if I really needed to. But let's hope it never comes to that!

