Spotlight: Phil Schurger, Down the Line 11

If you go What: Down the Line 11 When: 7 p.m. Saturday Where: Embassy Theatre, 125 W. Jefferson Blvd. Admission: $15 general admission, $20 VIP; Embassy box office and Ticketmaster.com

Embassy Theatre's Down the Line 11 concert gives local bands the chance to play the historic stage.

The annual event, which also serves as a fundraiser for the Embassy, is an all-ages concert highlighting legends of rock 'n' roll.

Phil Schurger's The Sun Gate will perform a tribute to Bob Dylan during the show. Schurger answered some questions about the performance via email. The responses have been edited.

Q. How do you approach a set covering Bob Dylan? When did you start working on the performance?

A. My favorite period of Dylan is the Rolling Thunder Revue (1975-76), so going into this I had a really clear idea of what sound I would be going for. Some of the arrangements we are playing are the arrangements straight from the albums. We started working on these songs in early January, but I have known these songs for years. I used to do gigs of all Dylan songs, and am very familiar with the material.

Q. Are you putting your own spin on things or keeping it pretty much the way people expect Dylan to sound?

A. It's pretty much me emulating Dylan. I have done a lot of work over the years listening to his inflection and phrasing. His phrasing is unreal, and as a singer, in terms of his control of phrasing, he is highly underrated. Often, people concentrate so much on the sound of his voice that they miss so much of what is actually going on: the rhythms of the lyrics, and the way he delivers a phrase.

Q. What about Bob Dylan or his music has made an impression on you as a musician?

A. The storytelling, and a certain air of mysticism in his writing. There is a depth there that is deeply personal, and yet transcendent and universal. His lyrics leave so much room for interpretation and exploration of layers of meaning.

Q. What are you most looking forward to from this performance?

A. I'm looking forward to all aspects of the performance. The Embassy is a great venue, it will be great to play wonderful music for the audience, and I get to play with friends who I connect with and enjoy playing music with.

Q. What is the last thing you do before you go onstage?

A. I set an intention internally to focus into the music and perform well.

Q. If you had to eat a worm, how would you cook it?

A. I'm a vegetarian… so… But, let's have some fun! What kind of worm? Because one of those worms from Dune on the planet Arrakis would be quite a feast!

They even use their teeth for knives! And we could all drink the water of life and sail away! Haha.

