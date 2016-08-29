VMA spotlight belongs to Beyoncé

NEW YORK – Beyoncé owned the MTV Video Music Awards – just like she did back in 2014 – with a 16-minute performance featuring her recent hits from “Lemonade,” working various stages with strong, layered vocals, skilled dance moves and even an outfit change, all as the audience watched in awe and cheered her on.

Queen B kicked of her strong set with “Pray You Catch Me” as blue lights beamed onstage. She was wearing white but later stripped down to a black leotard with full sleeves as she sang “Hold Up” and “Sorry.” She grew angry and twerked while performing “Don’t Hurt Yourself” and ended with the anthemic “Formation.”

“If y’all came to slay, sing along with me,” she said.

The audience at Madison Square Garden watched intensely Sunday, at times recording the performance with their phones.

Beyoncé’s top-notch performance was the opposite of Britney Spears, who returned to the VMA stage after 10 years. Not only did she lip sync, in typical fashion, she did so badly.

Spears performed her hit “Make Me...” and danced slickly, but she didn’t sing a word of the song live. She was joined by rapper G-Eazy – and she lip synced the hook to his hit song, “Me, Myself and I.”

Beyoncé was the top nominee with 11, including video of the year for “Formation.” She won best female video.

“Thank you to my fans. I love you,” she said. “Have a beautiful night.”

Beyoncé was angel-winged and green-feathered with daughter Blue Ivy in tow as she arrived on the white carpet along with Sybrina Fulton, Lezley McSpadden and Gwen Carr, the mothers of Trayvon Martin, Michael Brown and Eric Garner, among others. They appeared in videos for her “Lemonade” visual album and also make up the Mothers of the Movement, women of color who lost children to violence.

In typical and true Kanye West fashion, the rapper ranted onstage, touching on subjects from music to his beef with Taylor Swift to violence in his hometown Chicago. Before he debuted his music video for “Fade,” West rambled onstage as the audience in New York City raucously cheered him on.