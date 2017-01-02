'M*A*S*H' actor Christopher dead at 84

William Christopher, who played Father Francis Mulcahy on the long-running TV series “M*A*S*H,” has died. He was 84.

Christopher’s agent, Robert Malcom, said the actor died early Saturday at his home in Pasadena, California. He told The Associated Press that Christopher’s wife, Barbara, said her husband died peacefully.

Malcom said Christopher was diagnosed with cancer more than a year ago and had been in hospice since the beginning of last week.

Christopher was best known as Army chaplain Mulcahy on “M*A*S*H,” the 1972-83 TV series set during the Korean War.

“Everyone adored him,” said fellow “M*A*S*H” actor Loretta Swit. “A great sense of humor and a great humanitarian. He became TV’s quintessential padre as Father Mulcahy on M*A*S*H. It was the most perfect casting ever known.”

He is survived by his wife and two sons.