William Shatner’s Capt. Kirk is up to his elbows in Tribbles in a classic episode from the 1960s “Star Trek” series.
The Postal Service unveiled a set of commemorative “Star Trek” stamps last week.
William Shatner starred as Capt. James T. Kirk of the U.S.S. Enterprise on "Star Trek," which debuted 50 years ago today.
Leonard Nimoy gives the traditional Vulcan salute in “Star Trek.”
September 08, 2016 1:03 AM
'Star Trek' turns 50
Franchise as popular today as it ever was
Corey McMaken | The Journal Gazette
Boldly go watch
There are a number of ways to get your “Star Trek” fix for the 50th anniversary today. Here are a few places where you can see entries from the franchise.
• BBC America has aired a marathon of “Star Trek: The Next Generation” episodes this week. It continues today and leads into a marathon of first and second season “Star Trek” episodes beginning at 8:30 p.m. today running through early Monday morning. Included this afternoon in the “TNG” marathon are episodes featuring members of the original series’ cast.
• Syfy is showing a marathon of various movies from the franchise starting at 8 a.m. today.
• All five live-actions series can be streamed by subscribers on CBS AllAccess, Hulu, Netflix and Amazon Prime.
• Various movies from the franchise can be streamed by subscribers on Hulu, Netflix and Amazon Prime.
• “Star Trek: The Animated Series” can be streamed by subscribers on Netflix.
• “Star Trek Beyond,” the latest entry in the rebooted movie franchise, can be seen today at Carmike Jefferson Pointe and Carmike Dupont. Call the box offices for times.
The first time I saw a Klingon, I was terrified.
I was about 5 years old when a syndicated episode of “Star Trek” came on the TV. Seeing the alien freaked me out so much I thought “Star Trek” must be something out of a nightmare. It wasn’t until years later that I gave it a shot and could understand the underlying message to “Star Trek” and its many spinoff series was just the opposite: A dream of what the universe can look like if we come together in equality and peace.
Today marks the 50th anniversary of Gene Roddenberry’s “Star Trek.” The original series premiered Sept. 8, 1966, and has spawned seven spinoff TV series including a 1970s animated series and a recently announced streaming series. There have been more than a dozen movies in the franchise plus books, games and an unending stream of merchandise. A 50th-anniversary commemorative U.S. postage stamp collection was unveiled last week.
The 1960s series, which starred William Shatner and Leonard Nimoy as the iconic Capt. Kirk and Mr. Spock, lasted three seasons.
Here are some trivia questions about the franchise so you can test your Trekkie knowledge.
1. Only one member of the original series cast never reprised their role for a crossover movie or TV episode with a later incarnation of the franchise. Who was it?
A. Nichelle Nichols
B. William Shatner
C. DeForest Kelley
D. Walter Koenig
2. Including voicing various computer systems, Majel Barrett appeared in a number of roles across the franchise. What was the name of her character in the unaired pilot that was later reworked into “The Menagerie”?
A. Vina
B. Lwaxanna Troi
C. Number One
D. Christine Chapel
Bonus trivia: Barrett married “Star Trek” creator Gene Roddenberry in 1969.
3. The first episode of “Star Trek” to air, “The Man Trap,” featured a creature that could take human form and steal what substance from a man?
A. Carbon
B. Salt
C. Water
D. Blood
4. The franchise has so far aired more than 690 live-action episodes. How many were from the 1960s series?
A. 47
B. 66
C. 79
D. 98
5. Series from the franchise have earned 155 Emmy nominations and 34 wins, mostly in technical and artistic categories such as makeup, sound, design and visual effects. Who is the sole actor to receive acting nominations for the franchise?
A. Brent Spiner
B. William Shatner
C. Patrick Stewart
D. Leonard Nimoy
Bonus trivia: Movies from the franchise have garnered 15 Academy Award nominations and a single win.
6. Klingons were a recurring adversary during the original series’ run. Three Klingon commanders (Kang, Koloth and Kor) from that era resurfaced together in an episode of which spinoff series?
A. “Star Trek: The Next Generation”
B. “Star Trek: Deep Space Nine”
C. “Star Trek: Voyager”
D. “Star Trek: Enterprise”
7. Which catchphrase commonly associated with “Star Trek” is never actually said in the 1960s series?
A. “Beam me up, Scotty.”
B. “Set phasers to stun.”
C. “I’m givin’ her all she’s got, captain.”
D. All of the above
8. Accompanied by a split-fingered salute, the traditional Vulcan blessing wishes the recipient to live long and do what?
A. Be fascinating
B. Eat well
C. Prosper
D. Engage
9. During one memorable adventure, Kirk’s Enterprise is overrun with the cooing, pet-like Tribbles. How does the crew get rid of them?
A. Beams them to a Klingon ship.
B. Feeds them poisoned grain.
C. Transports them to their home world.
D. Uses them as a distraction to steal a Romulan cloaking device.
10. The 1960s series never gave a definitive answer as to what years it took place on our modern calendar, but later installments of the franchise placed James T. Kirk’s famed five-year mission in what century?
A. 22nd
B. 23rd
C. 24th
D. 25th
Answers:
1, A; 2, C; 3, B; 4, C; 5, D; 6, B; 7, D; 8, C; 9, A; 10, B