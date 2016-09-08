'Star Trek' turns 50

Boldly go watch

There are a number of ways to get your “Star Trek” fix for the 50th anniversary today. Here are a few places where you can see entries from the franchise.

• BBC America has aired a marathon of “Star Trek: The Next Generation” episodes this week. It continues today and leads into a marathon of first and second season “Star Trek” episodes beginning at 8:30 p.m. today running through early Monday morning. Included this afternoon in the “TNG” marathon are episodes featuring members of the original series’ cast.

• Syfy is showing a marathon of various movies from the franchise starting at 8 a.m. today.

• All five live-actions series can be streamed by subscribers on CBS AllAccess, Hulu, Netflix and Amazon Prime.

• Various movies from the franchise can be streamed by subscribers on Hulu, Netflix and Amazon Prime.

• “Star Trek: The Animated Series” can be streamed by subscribers on Netflix.

• “Star Trek Beyond,” the latest entry in the rebooted movie franchise, can be seen today at Carmike Jefferson Pointe and Carmike Dupont. Call the box offices for times.