'Thrones' sets Emmy record

Winners Emmy Award recipients in major categories included: Drama Series: “Game of Thrones” Actor: Rami Malek, “Mr. Robot” Actress: Tatiana Maslany, “Orphan Black” Supporting actor: Ben Mendelsohn, “Bloodline” Supporting actress: Maggie Smith, ”Downton Abbey” Comedy Series: “Veep” Actor: Jeffrey Tambor, “Transparent” Actress: Julia Louis-Dreyfus, “Veep” Supporting actor: Louie Anderson, “Baskets” Supporting actress: Kate McKinnon, “Saturday Night Live” Limited series/movie Limited series: “The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story” TV movie: “Sherlock: The Abominable Bride” Actor: Courtney B. Vance, “The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story” Actress: Sarah Paulson, “The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story” Supporting actor: Sterling K. Brown, “The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story” Other Variety Talk Series: “Last Week Tonight with John Oliver” Variety Sketch Series: “Key & Peele” Reality Competition Program: “The Voice” Supporting actress: Regina King, “American Crime”

LOS ANGELES – “Game of Thrones” conquered the Emmy kingdom Sunday, honored as top drama for the second consecutive year and becoming the most honored prime-time TV series ever on a night of surprises and sharp political jabs.

“Veep” repeated as best comedy series, and its star, Julia-Louis Dreyfus, won a record-breaking sixth Emmy as best comedy actress.

“The People v. O.J. Simpson,” the dramatic retelling of the football star’s murder trial, was honored as best limited series and writing, and it earned awards for stars Courtney B. Vance, Sterling K. Brown and Sarah Paulson.

But the top drama acting trophies were far from predictable: Rami Malek of “Mr. Robot” and Tatiana Maslany of “Orphan Black” were the winners, both overcoming heavyweight competition.

“Games of Thrones,” the fantasy saga based on George R.R. Martin’s novels, received a total of 12 awards Sunday and at last weekend’s technical arts ceremony for a cumulative 38, besting “Frasier” by one to claim most prime-time series awards ever.

The Emmys proved more adroit than the Oscars at recognizing and honoring diversity in Hollywood’s top ranks, with trophies going to minority actors and behind-the-scenes artists including writers Aziz Ansari and Alan Yang of “Master of None.”

But Viola Davis of “How to Get Away with Murder” failed to repeat her 2015 best drama actress win, the first for a woman of color.

A shaking Louis-Dreyfus ended her speech by dedicating the trophy to her father, who she said died Friday. Before that, she honed in on GOP presidential contender Donald Trump’s campaign.

“I’d also like to take this opportunity to personally apologize for the current political climate,” she said. “I think that ‘Veep’ has torn down the wall between comedy and politics. Our show started out as a political satire but it now feels more like a sobering documentary.”

She promised to “rebuild that wall and make Mexico pay for it.”

Her victory gave her six best comedy wins – five for “Veep,” one for “The New Adventures of Old Christine” – and broke her tie with Candice Bergen and Mary Tyler Moore.

Jeffrey Tambor’s trophy as top comedy actor for “Transparent” was his second. Tambor, who plays a transgender character, called for Hollywood to make him the last non-transgender actor to get such a role.

Maggie Smith was honored as best supporting actress in a drama series for the final season of “Downton Abbey.” It was her third win for playing the formidable dowager. As became her custom, she didn’t attend the ceremony.

The ceremony started out with a political edge. In a video bit, host Jimmy Kimmel was shown trying to get to the ceremony and encountering former GOP presidential contender Jeb Bush as a limo driver.

“Did you know you could make $12 an hour working for Uber?” a game Bush said, smiling. He advised Kimmel that “if you run a positive campaign, the voters will ultimately make the right choice”– then told Kimmel curtly it was a joke.