A tale of 2 scandals at NBC News

NEW YORK – Two scandals, two approaches. NBC News gave Brian Williams a second chance after he was caught lying about his role in stories, while Billy Bush apparently won’t get the same opportunity following his profane conversation with Donald Trump.

NBC wasn’t talking publicly about Bush’s future Wednesday. But the network is negotiating the “Today” show host’s exit, according to an executive with knowledge of the talks who spoke on condition of anonymity because it is a personnel matter.

When Bush – a cousin of former President George W. Bush and former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush – was suspended Sunday, “Today” chief executive Noah Oppenheim said there was “simply no excuse” for Bush’s language and behavior on the 2005 tape revealed Friday.

The sins of Williams and Bush were different, but in both cases, NBC executives needed to weigh whether it was worth rehabilitating them.

Williams was suspended and toppled as “Nightly News” anchor in 2015 for misleading people, most prominently falsely claiming that he rode in a helicopter that drew enemy fire during the Iraq War. Other exaggerations, made mostly when he appeared on talk shows or spoke publicly, came to light, but NBC never released results of its internal investigation into Williams’ conduct.

He has stayed on as a breaking news anchor on MSNBC, this fall hosting a late-night show about the presidential election.

“This was a difficult decision,” NBC Universal CEO Steve Burke said last year when reinstating Williams. “Brian Williams has been with NBC News for a very long time and he has covered countless news event with honor and skill ... We believe in second chances.”

One industry veteran believes Bush deserves one, too. He’d need to do an epic apology, perhaps even on the air to Nancy O’Dell of “Access Hollywood” and actress Arianne Zucker, the two women featured in Bush and Trump’s lewd conversation, said Shelley Ross, former top executive at ABC and CBS morning shows. NBC could also use this as a teachable moment and assign Bush to cover issues like campus rape or workplace sexual harassment, she said.

“How was Brian Williams given a second chance when his journalism sins were far greater?” asked Ross, who went public this summer with a story that she had been harassed by ousted Fox News chief Roger Ailes at the outset of her television career 35 years ago.

To a journalist, there’s no greater offense than lying about a story. To the general public, Williams’ tall tales don’t necessarily have the visceral impact of Trump and Bush’s vulgar interchange, capped by the unforgettable request made of Zucker: “How about a little hug for the Bushy?”

“It’s hard to imbue these entertainment reporters with the same high-level credibility we require from our news-side people, but at the end of the day, even entertainment reporters are still journalists and have to maintain some degree of decorum and impartiality,” said Roy Gutterman, director of Syracuse University’s Tully Center for Free Speech.

“The fact that he sort of participated in the dialogue really changed his position,” he said.