Carlson gets $20 million in Ailes suit

Former Fox News host Gretchen Carlson has settled sexual harassment allegations against the network’s ousted chairman, Roger Ailes, and has received a $20 million payment and a public apology from its parent company, 21st Century Fox.

The settlement brings a swift and expensive end to a claim that set in motion Ailes’s downfall from Fox, the cable news network he co-founded in 1996 and guided to dominance in the ensuing two decades.

The announcement Tuesday came on what shaped up as a tumultuous day for Fox News, which also saw the surprise departure of anchor Greta Van Susteren, one of their marquee talents and an Ailes loyalist.

Carlson, the former host of “Fox and Friends,” sued Ailes on July 6, claiming that she was demoted and eventually let go from Fox after she refused his sexual advances. Ailes has repeatedly denied the allegations. Since then, Ailes has advised Donald Trump, the Republican nominee for the White House. He served as a media consultant for several Republican presidents. Lawyers for Ailes didn’t immediately respond to calls seeking comment.

But 21st Century effectively surrendered after two months of withering publicity about the suit and an alleged culture of harrassment at Fox fostered by Ailes. In addition to its massive payment to Carlson, it issued a statement Tuesday apologizing to her.

The statement, attributed to “21st Century Fox,” read: “During her tenure at Fox News, Gretchen exhibited the highest standards of journalism and professionalism. She developed a loyal audience and was a daily source of information for many Americans. We are proud that she was part of the Fox News team. We sincerely regret and apologize for the fact that Gretchen was not treated with the respect and dignity that she and all of her colleagues deserve. We know Gretchen will be successful in whatever endeavors she chooses in the future.”

Carlson’s suit brought forth at least 20 other women who said, usually anonymously, that Ailes had harassed them during his long career in television. Another former Fox host, Andrea Tantaros, filed a lawsuit against Ailes last month, saying that she, too, was harassed and demoted by Ailes when she rebuffed him.

Although Carlson didn’t name Fox or 21st Century Fox as defendants in her suit against Ailes, 21st Century Fox will bear the entire cost of the $20 million settlement.

Ailes, who received a $40 million severance package and a continuing consulting role at Fox News when he resigned in July, will not contribute to the settlement.

The willingness of 21st Century Fox to settle Carlson’s lawsuit just weeks after it was filed appears to reflect the influence of Lachlan and James Murdoch, the sons of 21st Century Fox executive chairman Rupert Murdoch. While Ailes has long enjoyed the loyalty of Rupert Murdoch, the younger Murdochs – who are chairman and chief executive, respectively, of 21st Century Fox – have long clashed with the Fox News founder.

Van Susteren announced Tuesday she is leaving the cable news channel after more than a decade hosting an evening public-affairs discussion program. Van Susteren, who had publicly defended Ailes after Carlson made her accusations, said in a Facebook post that she decided to leave on Thursday.