Legend takes TV role of abolitionist

ATLANTA – Grammy-winning singer John Legend will play an iconic runaway slave-turned abolitionist on WGN America’s drama series “Underground.”

Sony Pictures Television and WGN announced in a statement that Legend will guest star as Frederick Douglass. He also serves as an executive producer of the series, which delves into the challenges and dangers for slaves during their journey on the Underground Railroad.

The second season is expected to premiere early next year. Episodes are being filmed in Savannah, Georgia, for the first time since moving production from Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

The series stars Jurnee Smollett-Bell, Aldis Hodge, Alano Miler and Christopher Meloni.

Douglass is one of the many historical figures featured on the series. Aisha Hinds will portray Harriett Tubman, who helped slaves escape during the Civil War.

Gaga to bar-hop

Lady Gaga is choosing the intimacy of bars over arenas to showcase songs from her new album, “Joanne.”

She’ll appear at a handful of bars beginning this week as a nod to the album’s “raw Americana” vibe and where she got her start, Gaga and tour partner Bud Light announced Sunday.

The three-stop tour will open Wednesday in an undisclosed location, with Gaga singing “Perfect Illusion” and “Million Reasons” from the album. The performance will be streamed live on Bud Light’s Facebook page at a time to be announced, as will the Oct. 20 and 27 bar shows.

– Associated Press