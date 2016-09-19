Regina King accepts the award for outstanding supporting actress in a limited series or movie for "American Crime" at the 68th Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2016, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
Carson Daly, left, and Mark Burnett winners of the award for outstanding reality-competition program for "The Voice" pose in the press room at the 68th Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2016, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
Rami Malek arrives at the 68th Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2016, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
September 19, 2016 9:41 AM
List of winners of the Primetime Emmy Awards
List of winners at the annual Primetime Emmy Awards, announced Sunday by the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences.
Drama Series: "Game of Thrones."
Directing, Drama Series: Miguel Sapochnik, "Game of Thrones"
Actor, Drama Series: Rami Malek, "Mr. Robot."
Actress, Drama Series: Tatiana Maslany, "Orphan Black."
Supporting Actor, Drama Series: Ben Mendelsohn, "Bloodline."
Supporting Actress, Drama Series: Maggie Smith, Downton Abbey
Writing for a Drama Series: David Benioff and D.B. Weiss "Game of Thrones."
Comedy Series: "Veep."
Directing, Comedy Series: Jill Soloway, "Transparent."
Actor, Comedy Series: Jeffrey Tambor, "Transparent."
Actress, Comedy Series: Julia Louis-Dreyfus, "Veep."
Supporting Actor, Comedy Series: Louie Anderson, "Baskets."
Supporting Actress, Comedy Series: Kate McKinnon, "Saturday Night Live."
Writing for a Comedy Series: Alan Yang and Aziz Ansari, "Master of None."
Limited Series: "The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story."
Directing for a Limited Series, Movie or Drama: Susanne Bier, "The Night Manager."
Actor, Limited Series or Movie: Courtney B. Vance, "The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story."
Actress, Limited Series or Movie: Sarah Paulson, "The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story."
Supporting Actor, Limited Series or Movie: Sterling K. Brown, "The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story."
Supporting Actress, Limited Series or Movie: Regina King, "American Crime."
Outstanding Writing for a Limited Series, Movie or Dramatic Special: D.V. BeVincentis, "The People v. O.J. Simpson American Crime Story."
Variety Talk Series: "Last Week Tonight with John Oliver."
Variety Sketch Series: "Key & Peele."
Directing for a Variety Special: Thomas Kail and Alex Rudzinskifor "Grease Live."
Writing for a Variety Special: Patton Oswalt, "Talking for Clapping."
Television Movie: "Sherlock: The Abominable Bride."
Reality-Competition Program: "The Voice."