- In this Jan. 16, 2006 file photo, cast members from the comedy series "Will & Grace," from left, Eric McCormack, Sean Hayes, Debra Messing and Megan Mullally, pose backstage after making an award presentation at the 63rd Annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, Calif. Mullally hinted in an interview with PrideSource published on Dec. 7, 2016, that a revival of the series could be in the works. (AP Photo/Reed Saxon, File)
December 09, 2016 10:33 AM
Megan Mullally hints at possible 'Will & Grace' revival
Associated Press
The original cast reunited for a 10-minute episode released online in September that urged voters to back Hillary Clinton in the presidential election. The episode has been viewed more than 6.5 million times since.
Megan Mullally, who starred as Karen in the series, tells PrideSource that "there is a very good chance" that new episodes of the series "might happen." She says Donald Trump's win in the presidential election means that "it couldn't be a better time" for the return of a series that included two openly gay principal characters.
"Will & Grace" originally ran on NBC from 1998 to 2006.