Sturgill Simpson, Chance the Rapper to perform at Grammys

NEW YORK – Top Grammy contenders Sturgill Simpson and Chance the Rapper are set to perform at the awards show this month.

The Recording Academy announced Thursday that fellow nominee William Bell and Grammy winners Little Big Town and Gary Clark Jr. will also perform on the live telecast on Feb. 12.

Previously announced performers include Adele, Bruno Mars, the Weeknd, Daft Punk, A Tribe Called Quest, Alicia Keys and Dave Grohl.

Simpson is nominated for album of the year and best country album for "A Sailor's Guide to Earth." Chance the Rapper is nominated for seven awards, including three for best rap song.

"It's important to The Recording Academy that the GRAMMY stage showcases artists across all disciplines and genres, and we take pride in our ability to elevate the best in music while, at the same time, introducing audiences to sounds and songs they'd previously not heard," Recording Academy CEO Neil Portnow said in a statement.

Beyonce, who announced she is pregnant with twins Wednesday, is the most nominated performer with nine, including bids for the top three awards: album, song and record of the year. Adele, who has five nominations, will also compete in those categories.

James Corden will host the 59th annual Grammy Awards, airing live on CBS from the Staples Center in Los Angeles.

Other performers set to take the stage include Carrie Underwood, John Legend, Metallica, Maren Morris, Keith Urban and Anderson Paak.

