Warsaw native Higgins talks about new show, life after 'Bachelor'

It's been months since the nation saw Warsaw-native Ben Higgins find his "person," Lauren Bushnell, on the 20th season of ABC's "The Bachelor."

But the real world isn't flutes of champagne and arbitrary rose ceremonies, and Higgins and Bushnell are looking to give viewers insight into their lives after "The Bachelor" with their new reality TV series, "Ben & Lauren: Happily Ever After?"

The show, which premieres 8 p.m. Tuesday on Freeform, documents how the engaged couple goes through all the emotions of moving on from "The Bachelor," planning a wedding and even installing a toilet.

Higgins and Bushnell, who is a native of Portland, Oregon, are currently living in Denver, Colorado, where Higgins was located before his stint on "The Bachelorette" and "The Bachelor."

Before the show premieres, we participated in a conference call with Higgins and Bushnell to find out what the lovebirds have been up to since the final rose.

Why did you decide to do a spin-off show? And do you plan to document more of your relationship moving forward?

Higgins: When it came down to it, and I don't think Lauren and I have made this a secret at all, "The Bachelor" was obviously good for the both of us, but it was tough. Having your life, your dating life and your relationship in the public eye is not an easy thing. I think when it came to the decision to do the show, it took a lot of thought and consideration by us, and we ultimately decided our life was not going to be private, it was already going to be public. We might as well make this an opportunity that is good for our relationship. I don't know what the future holds for Lauren and I, we're kind of taking this one step at a time. We're just getting done filming this season of "Ben & Lauren: Happily Ever After?", and we're ready to kind of be done, just to enjoy some time with each other without cameras and people following us, but I don't know what the future holds, honestly. I think that's very much in the air; whatever will be will be thought through, and Lauren and I will make sure that it's best for us as a couple.

During the season of "The Bachelor," friends and family in Warsaw said you were still "just Ben." Do you think that perception has changed in Warsaw? And Lauren, has your perception of Warsaw changed since your first visit?

Higgins: I hope that they still see me as just Ben. I don't know. I mean, I think that's their perception, or that's their idea, but Warsaw taught me a lot about myself, and it was a great place to grow up, and they're great people there. I hope that I'm always that same person, because that person that Warsaw kind of molded me into, or helped mold me into, really is a man that I like. Warsaw is a great place, and I hope for as long as I live, that I'm always that guy.

Bushnell: I don't think my perception has changed. I think I've gotten to know more people from Warsaw. I think if anything, I'm even more welcomed in Warsaw than even when I first arrived in Warsaw on "The Bachelor." I know my way around a little bit; it definitely kind of feels like a second or a third home. My parents are in Portland, Ben's parents are in Warsaw, and we live in Denver, so it's really nice. We have three really amazing places that we can call home.

Did you have the engagement party at somebody's home or at a restaurant?

Bushnell: We had it at Oswego Lake Country Club (in Oregon), which one of my (mom's) best friends actually put it on for us, which was really nice. She planned the whole thing. It was supposed to be at her house, she lives on Lake Oswego, but it was forecasted to rain that day, so last minute, we had to move it indoors. We were scrambling, but the country club was nice enough to let us host it there, but we were actually supposed to be in her backyard, and of course, it didn't even end up raining. But, we couldn't risk it.

What can you tell us about the wedding plans?

Bushnell: Well, you will have to watch the show. The show will definitely give a little more insight into that. We've had some conversations. We're in the midst of itp; we've had conversations back and forth between us, and trying to decide exactly where and when, so all of that stuff is still up in the air, but in terms of details, you will have to watch the show.

What advice have you recieved since "The Bachelor"?

Higgins: I remember specifically Lauren's dad sitting down with me, and kind of talking me through how this is going to look, and how to get all of us through this, and what things should be discussed in public and what should be held for the private time, just like you would for any relationship, right?

Then also my parents, knowing me best, have been talking me through how I react to being overwhelmed or stressed out. I think at the beginning of our relationship, I was really excited, and I was saying yes to everything, and Lauren and I were doing something every weekend, and I think it was my mom who finally took a step back, and said, "Ben, you're literally doing something every weekend, when are you going to start doing something for you and Lauren?" That was some great advice, and it really kind of hit it home for me. Also, former "Bachelor" couples, we've had conversations with Sean and Catherine Lowe, we've had conversations with Trista and Ryan Sutter, Dez and Chris (Siegfried), and all of their advice is very useful because they're making relationships work outside of the show. And then also, Lauren and I have very open ears, you know? Her mom, my dad, even her brothers and sister, our closest family, her grandma, my grandma, we listen to anybody we can because honestly, this is a territory that Lauren and I aren't familiar with, and they're not familiar with it, either, so we're trying to get as much advice as possible.

How is it been to view your relationship on the show so far?

Higgins: We've seen a couple of episodes rough-cutted, and you know, it's interesting to watch our relationship. I think it's weird anytime. I remember (going) back to Warsaw, and I called my parents on the way home from the airport, and they weren't home, and I listened to the voicemail that I left (before "The Bachelor"), and I was still weirded out by it.

It's not normal to watch yourself on TV, it's not normal to watch your relationship on TV, but we're obviously getting used to it. I think it accurately portrays our relationship, or at least it should, we've only seen the first couple episodes. I know, so far, it looks really good. I think Lauren's direct comment after watching the first episode, and I never heard her say this about any of the stuff we've been on, she came back in the room, and she goes, "I really liked it. That was really, really, really good." Which is exciting to see.

Bushnell: I was telling one of the producers that I forgot that I was watching myself almost, because it felt so authentic, and it didn't feel weird. I wasn't overly critical of how it was produced, or how it was drawn together. It felt very much like I was just watching us, and it felt very authentic. I didn't find myself sitting there being overly-critical of myself or our relationship.

