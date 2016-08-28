Another day at the park

Behind the Scenes “Behind the Scenes” is an occasional series that offers a peek at what takes place before the doors are opened to the public at Fort Wayne area events or organizations. Today’s story: Getting ready for game day at the TinCaps. More games • The TinCaps take on West Michigan at 3:05 p.m. today and 7:05 p.m. Monday at Parkview Field, 1301 Ewing St. • For a complete schedule, go to www.tincaps.com.

Not long after dawn, Parkview Field rustles awake, more than 10 hours in advance of one of the TinCaps’ typical 7 p.m. games.

Head groundskeeper Keith Winter, who acknowledges the “pressure” of maintaining good field conditions, is usually the first person through the stadium’s doors. TinCaps president Mike Nutter often claims the silver medal in the arrival race, followed by director of group sales Jared Parcell and Bill Lehn, director of the food and beverage operations.

“You can trick your body,” Nutter said, “and everybody else is in way before they need to be.”

All full-time staffers report by 9 a.m. most game days, and the first order of business is a promotions meeting, where every inning break, ceremonial first pitch, special announcement and bit of entertainment is planned, along with staff assignments.

Consider the Huntington University Picnic Pavilion, located by the right-field foul pole. Say 1,500 guests are on their way; preparing the area can take two hours and an all-hands-on-deck staffing approach. You might see Brent Harring, an assistant director of group sales, cooking.

Upward of 200 part-time workers in concessions, security, parking and greeting, pop up in the mid-afternoon. Ushers lift every seat in their section and check for stray wrappers, dirt or moisture. Thomas LaBarbera saddles up to his post at the “TinCap Tap” beer stand on the third-base concourse by 4:30 p.m. to put peanuts on the rack, clean the counter and fill out order forms for products running low.

“They call me Mr. Popular,” said the Chicago native, in his fifth year working Parkview Field concessions. “I like to get things done and get them done the right way.”

So do Melissa Darby and Tim Bajema in video production, who spend hours every game day creating the graphics that flash on the giant video board, or John Nolan, who works in broadcasting and media relations and conducts a daily production meeting to strategize topics and information for that night’s telecast and to get on the same page with five camera operators.

In the bowels of the stadium, bat boys prepare food, do the team’s laundry and rub down baseballs with mud, while on the field the TinCaps take infield and batting practice from 4 to 5:15 p.m. and the visiting team does the same from 5:15 to 6:15 p.m.

Eventually, an average crowd of more than 6,000 streams down the aisles to enjoy the fruits of all these labors.

“They’re long days,” Nutter said. “There’s some down time. Way too much weather-watching. But it’s a labor of love. You catch that adrenaline (around 5:35 p.m. when gates open), and it fuels you back up. A lot of times it’s organized chaos. You may not know exactly what that person’s doing, but hopefully at 5:35, then 7:05 and then after the fireworks, it went off without a hitch.”

