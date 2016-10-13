Clowns forced to hide

Howard Luthy of Fort Wayne has been Bow-Tie the Clown for 27 years.

He’s been a clown for so long that his daughter doesn’t know him as anything else. But lately, Luthy has put Bow-Tie on hiatus.

Worried about the reported sightings of clowns scaring people around the city, including some that were frightening children, Luthy has decided to hang up his clown shoes for a while.

It’s a sentiment echoed by many other area professional clowns who are worried their work might be confused with others who are not professional clowns and are just out to stir up trouble. That even goes for the famous clown Ronald McDonald after the company announced Tuesday that its famous personality was also keeping a low profile.

Luthy is concerned that he might get pulled over by police if he is traveling to a performance dressed as a clown or approached by a vigilante.

“It’s not good for business,” Luthy says.

Luthy says he heard about the clown reports from his granddaughter when she got home one day from school. It’s another reason he doesn’t want to be seen as a clown right now.

“I don’t want to be seen in clown because all these grade-school children have heard about these clowns,” Luthy says. “Even seeing a nice clown might trigger some fears.”

South Whitley resident Ray Hapner, who has performed as Sunbeam the Clown for the past 22 years, also has been thinking about alternatives.

He has a performance right before Halloween, which means he could be traveling in clown makeup.

Hapner is considering using a different kind of makeup that isn’t quite as obvious as the regular clown makeup he uses. It’s also easier and quicker to apply, which means he could put it on right before he performs.

Hapner says the people dressing up and scaring people aren’t clowns. He says there are plenty of masks at the Halloween stores, and while he would never use a mask, unfortunately, others will.

Clowns are a popular costume for Halloween, says Tammy Fry, sales associate at Stoner’s FunStore in Fort Wayne, which provides masks, costumes, accessories and makeup.

However, the store hasn’t seen a spike in clown mask sales since the sightings have started, she says.

She says the store has three or four clown masks and they usually sell a couple this time of year. But it’s hard to say if there is an increase in the look, especially since it’s so close to Halloween, Fry says.

For Luthy, he plans to continue his company, Bow-Tie and Company Entertainment, and focus on face painting with his wife, as well as magic and balloon sculptures.

Luthy says he and his wife are retired so the business is not their main source of income.

He’s just waiting until things cool off and he can get back to the funny business. Hopefully after Halloween, he says.

