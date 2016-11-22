Co-op grows organically

Organic, gluten-free and vegan foods have come a long way since the ’70s, and so has the 3 Rivers Food Co-op Natural Grocery Food & Deli, which is celebrating its 40th anniversary.

The local, natural grocery store has served the Fort Wayne community since 1976.

Merchandising manager Rosemary Mausser was a breastfeeding mother concerned about providing healthy foods to her family before she became one of the co-op’s first volunteers. Mausser currently supervises grocery and wellness departments.

“Not only can you find similar frozen, dairy, produce and meats as you would in a typical grocery store, but the co-op also offers a wellness section with supplements, hygiene, beauty and natural cleaning products,” Mausser says.

Throughout her career with the co-op, Mausser says, understanding how food processes affect the planet and how healthy foods affect her health became important.

The co-op, which has a staff of 40, began as a grocery buyers’ club, of which Mausser was a member. It opened a retail store on Oct. 1, 1976, at 1111 Broadway. Nine years later, the volunteer organization hired a paid staff, opened its business to the public and extended its hours. At the time, the store sold only bulk items, like herbs, cheese, limited grocery items and a small selection of produce.

For the next eight years, Mausser held positions in purchasing and management, while becoming co-manager and a board member in the ’90s. When the co-op relocated in 2003 to its current location at 1612 Sherman Blvd., she became grocery manager for some time before holding her current title of merchandising manager.

Mausser has seen many changes over the years. Grocery, bulk, organic produce, supplements, personal care and non-dairy substitutes have significantly grown, Mausser says. In addition, organic beer and wine can now be found on the co-op’s shelves. But the biggest change is the growth of members.

“Our ownership has expanded from perhaps 100 families contributing $12 a year, to 1,600 families contributing $200 a year in equity,” Mausser says.

Members who make annual investments in the organization have a say in the inventory and food purchased and receive special member-only sales and discounts on case purchases, Mausser says. Co-owners are allowed to shop anytime. Members also volunteer at the store and elect a board of directors.

Heather Grady works in membership coordination, as well as the co-op’s marketing assistant, and enjoys meeting people who are passionate about what they consume “because what you eat has an effect on everything else in your life,” Grady says.

“Our full-service deli, café, hot bar, salad bar and bakery are customer favorites and set us apart from other local fresh markets,” Grady says.

One of the co-op’s most popular attractions, Mausser says, is the café, which provides fresh, organic coffee beans for those caffeine lovers.

Both women believe the co-op is successful because a growing number of people are pursuing locally grown produce. In addition, purchasing in bulk is an inexpensive way to cook various meals and reuse ingredients, Grady says.

“People from all walks of life share a concern for their health, diet and for our environment,” Mausser says. “From high school students to families, the whole community comes together to support our local business and all of our 1,600 members.”

Grady says, “People are definitely becoming very curious about bettering their health.”

Mausser says she loves meeting new faces, getting to know customers’ stories and helping them find what they’re looking for.

“The 3 Rivers Co-op is a big part of my life and I’m grateful to be a part of something that does so much good for the community,” she says.